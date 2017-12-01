Chris Pratt Slams 'Pervy Dude' Pretending to Be Him on Facebook

Chris Pratt is speaking out to warn his fans about someone who is pretending to be him on social media and sending “pervy” messages to people.

The 38-year-old Jurassic World actor says that the imposter is “apparently hitting on a lot of different female fans, trying to get their numbers and who knows what else.”

“Please know, I find this behavior reprehensible. If I find out who it is I’ll have their account shut down and seriously would like to punch them right in the GD mouth. You hear that imposter!? Stop,” Chris added.

Chris told his fans to only interact with his social media pages that have a blue check mark, as those are verified accounts.

“It terrifies me to think someone could be hurt, their feelings or much worse, by this imposter/potential predator. I’ve had many, many people tell me about this. It’s not an isolated incident. If anyone is in contact with this person block them immediately.

If it’s you doing it, I’m warning you. Stop right now or you will be very unhappy with the outcome. Go find Jesus. 🙏 praying for you,” he concluded.

