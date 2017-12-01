Joy Behar Reacts to Michael Flynn News with Actual Joy (Video)

Joy Behar lived up to her first name while reacting to the news of Michael Flynn agreeing to cooperate with Mueller‘s team and testify about his communications with Russia.

The co-host of The View was delivered a card with the news while in the middle of the Friday (December 1) taping and she reacted with actual joy while reading the news to the audience.

“On election night, I had to wear a veil, I was in mourning. So, this is like the antithesis of that hideous night,” Joy said about this moment.

Co-host Meghan McCain told Joy that she will give this moment to her and the Democrats.



Flynn Promised ‘Full Cooperation’ To Mueller Team, Prepared To Testify