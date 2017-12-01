Top Stories
Katharine McPhee &amp; David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Prince Harry &amp; Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Prince Harry & Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 3:12 pm

Joy Behar Reacts to Michael Flynn News with Actual Joy (Video)

Joy Behar Reacts to Michael Flynn News with Actual Joy (Video)

Joy Behar lived up to her first name while reacting to the news of Michael Flynn agreeing to cooperate with Mueller‘s team and testify about his communications with Russia.

The co-host of The View was delivered a card with the news while in the middle of the Friday (December 1) taping and she reacted with actual joy while reading the news to the audience.

“On election night, I had to wear a veil, I was in mourning. So, this is like the antithesis of that hideous night,” Joy said about this moment.

Co-host Meghan McCain told Joy that she will give this moment to her and the Democrats.


Flynn Promised ‘Full Cooperation’ To Mueller Team, Prepared To Testify
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Joy Behar, Michael Flynn

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Frances Bean Cobain and her ex husband are fighting over one of her dad's guitars - TMZ
  • Madison Beer turned to her fans for advice for her new skincare routine - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Vanderpump Rules are stripping down for save the whales - TooFab
  • Donatella Versace will be honored at a World AIDS Day event - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Olivia Holt and her boyfriend have broken up - Just Jared Jr