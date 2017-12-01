Top Stories
Fri, 01 December 2017 at 8:31 pm

Production Halted on Queen Biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Production Halted on Queen Biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Production has been halted on the upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody due director and producer Bryan Singer‘s absence.

The movie, which stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, has been filming in England up until very recently.

“Twentieth Century Fox Film has temporarily halted production on Bohemian Rhapsody due to the unexpected unavailability of Bryan Singer,” the studio said in a statement.

A representative for Bryan told the BBC that the halt was due to “a personal health matter concerning Bryan and his family.”

Our thoughts are with Bryan and his family and we hope he’s able to get back to work soon!
Photos: WENN
