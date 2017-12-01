Sophie Turner Joins Jaden Smith at Louis Vuitton Event in NYC

Sophie Turner shines on the red carpet as she arrives at the Evening Honoring Louis Vuitton and Nicolas Ghesquiere on Thursday night (November 30) at the Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 21-year-old Game of Thrones star looked stunning in a silver and blue dress with matching coat for the event.

Other stars at the event included Jaden Smith, Laura Harrier, and Riley Keough.

FYI: Sophie‘s coat is by Louis Vuitton. Laura‘s blouse is by Louis Vuitton. Riley is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.

