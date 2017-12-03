Top Stories
Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Sun, 03 December 2017 at 12:55 pm

'Coco' Tops Weekend Box Office for Second Straight Week!

Coco is reigning supreme for its second weekend at the box office!

The fan-favorite Pixar film brought in $26.1 million this weekend, and has taken in over $108 million since its Thanksgiving opening.

Justice League took in $16.5 million this weekend, good enough for a number two spot this weekend.

Wonder, Thor: Ragnarok, and Daddy’s Home 2 round out the top five at the box office with $12.5, $9.6, and $7.5 million this weekend.

Meanwhile, Oscar hopeful Call Me By Your Name, starring Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet, took home $281,280 at just four screens and has a ten day total of $908,175.

James Franco‘s The Disaster Artist made $1,220,831 after opening at 19 screens this weekend.

What did you see at the movies this weekend???
Photos: Disney/Pixar
