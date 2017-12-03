Top Stories
Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Sun, 03 December 2017 at 1:01 pm

Dove Cameron Celebrates Launch of Bellami Hair Extension Collection

Dove Cameron Celebrates Launch of Bellami Hair Extension Collection

Dove Cameron is white hot at the launch party for her Dove x Bellami Collection on Saturday (December 2) in Culver City, Calif.

Earlier that day, the 21-year-old entertainer’s line was released for purchase.

“so happy to say my line is now LIVE & available for purchase!” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud of these extensions and lashes. I put in a lot of thought, time, and care into these pieces, and i (actually) personally designed them all! right down to the packaging. 🎀 check it out and tag me when you get it! ((christmas is coming 👑)) #DoveXBellami”

A couple weeks prior, Dove teased the colors that will be in her hair extension line, including more red hues.

If you missed the great news, Dove recently revealed that she has joined the cast of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.!
Just Jared on Facebook
dove cameron celebrates bellami collection launch 01
dove cameron celebrates bellami collection launch 02
dove cameron celebrates bellami collection launch 03
dove cameron celebrates bellami collection launch 04
dove cameron celebrates bellami collection launch 05
dove cameron celebrates bellami collection launch 06
dove cameron celebrates bellami collection launch 07
dove cameron celebrates bellami collection launch 08
dove cameron celebrates bellami collection launch 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dove Cameron, Gavin Casalegno, Larsen Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr