Dove Cameron Celebrates Launch of Bellami Hair Extension Collection

Dove Cameron is white hot at the launch party for her Dove x Bellami Collection on Saturday (December 2) in Culver City, Calif.

Earlier that day, the 21-year-old entertainer’s line was released for purchase.

“so happy to say my line is now LIVE & available for purchase!” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud of these extensions and lashes. I put in a lot of thought, time, and care into these pieces, and i (actually) personally designed them all! right down to the packaging. 🎀 check it out and tag me when you get it! ((christmas is coming 👑)) #DoveXBellami”

A couple weeks prior, Dove teased the colors that will be in her hair extension line, including more red hues.

If you missed the great news, Dove recently revealed that she has joined the cast of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.!