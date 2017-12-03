Top Stories
Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Sun, 03 December 2017 at 1:45 pm

Ed Sheeran Joins Taylor Swift Again For 'End Game' Live!

Ed Sheeran Joins Taylor Swift Again For 'End Game' Live!

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran share the stage at the 99.7 NOW! Poptopia concert held at SAP Center on Saturday night (December 2) in San Jose, Calif.

The longtime friends performed their song “End Game” live for the second time.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

“Thank you to everyone who came to Poptopia in San Jose tonight!!! You guys were EXCELLENT,” Taylor wrote on Instagram with a photo of her performing.

The night before, the duo performed the song for the first time live.

Also that night, Ed held a pizza party for Omaze contest winners in an effort to help fight AIDS.
Just Jared on Facebook
taylor swift brings ed sheeran to second jingle ball stop 01
taylor swift brings ed sheeran to second jingle ball stop 02
taylor swift brings ed sheeran to second jingle ball stop 03
taylor swift brings ed sheeran to second jingle ball stop 04
taylor swift brings ed sheeran to second jingle ball stop 05
taylor swift brings ed sheeran to second jingle ball stop 06
taylor swift brings ed sheeran to second jingle ball stop 07
taylor swift brings ed sheeran to second jingle ball stop 08
taylor swift brings ed sheeran to second jingle ball stop 09
taylor swift brings ed sheeran to second jingle ball stop 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr