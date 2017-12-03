Ed Sheeran Joins Taylor Swift Again For 'End Game' Live!

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran share the stage at the 99.7 NOW! Poptopia concert held at SAP Center on Saturday night (December 2) in San Jose, Calif.

The longtime friends performed their song “End Game” live for the second time.

“Thank you to everyone who came to Poptopia in San Jose tonight!!! You guys were EXCELLENT,” Taylor wrote on Instagram with a photo of her performing.

The night before, the duo performed the song for the first time live.

Also that night, Ed held a pizza party for Omaze contest winners in an effort to help fight AIDS.