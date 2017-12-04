Jessica Chastain Says 'There's More Balance' When Women are In Charge On Film Sets

Top Stories
Jessica Chastain is all smiles while attending a photo call for her latest film Molly’s Game at the Ritz Hotel on Monday (December 4) in Madrid, Spain.

The two-time Oscar-nominated actress recently opened up about wanting to work with more female directors in the future.

“I didn’t experience anything different in terms of working with a woman to working with a man,” Jessica expressed during Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series. “For me, filmmaking isn’t gender specific, which is why we need more women in filmmaking, because women can do it too, right?”

“When there’s more balance on set in terms of more women on the crew, more women in positions of power — it’s just a healthier set to be on,” Jessica added. “Everyone’s happier. It’s a great place to be.”
