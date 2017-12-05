Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch Welcomes First Child!

Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch has shared the news that she and her husband Winston have welcomed a baby girl!

“I am beyond over the moon to share that our beautiful baby girl, Sadie Rauch, has arrived and our hearts are bursting at the seams with love for her. I will never take for granted the difficult road it took to get here. To those on that road: I’m sending you so much love today and always,” Melissa wrote.

Earlier this year, Melissa bravely wrote about suffering a miscarriage in her past.

Congrats to Melissa and Winston on the wonderful news!