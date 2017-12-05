Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram & Fans Took Notice

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017

Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls & More Star in 'CR Girls 2018' Calendar to Benefit the Special Olympics - See the Pics!

Carine Roitfeld’s CR Fashion Book just launched their first-ever calendar called CR Girls 2018 with Technogym!

The gorgeous calendar, shot by Steven Klein, features Gigi Hadid, Grace Elizabeth, Joan Smalls, Hailey Clauson and Candice Swanepoel.

Paris Jackson, Hoyeon Jung, Binx Walton, Eniko Mihalik, Hannah Ferguson, Joelle Lombardi, Danielle Herrington, Halima Aden also star in the campaign.

“Throughout my career, I have championed diversity of both race and body type. This casting includes both iconic supermodels and fresh faces in a modern representation of beauty and body. It’s about the multiplicity of woman in the year 2018,” says Carine.

The calendar is available for purchase now, and all proceeds will go towards the Special Olympics.
Credit: Steven Klein
