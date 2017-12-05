Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Step Out Separately in LA

Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel were spotted out and about in Los Angeles over the weekend!

The 36-year-old "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer rocked flannel and denim with a red beanie while attending a Q&A for his new movie Wonder Wheel on Saturday (December 2).

Earlier that day, the 35-year-old The Sinner actress kept it casual in a cream top, ripped black jeans, and a furry black coat while grabbing lunch with a male friend in Hollywood.

She let out a laugh as she stopped to snap a pic with some fans who recognized her!

