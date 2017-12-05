Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Step Out Separately in LA

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Step Out Separately in LA
gallery
justin timberlake and jessica biel step out separately in la 01
justin timberlake and jessica biel step out separately in la 02
justin timberlake and jessica biel step out separately in la 03
justin timberlake and jessica biel step out separately in la 04
justin timberlake and jessica biel step out separately in la 05
justin timberlake and jessica biel step out separately in la 06

Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel were spotted out and about in Los Angeles over the weekend!

The 36-year-old "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer rocked flannel and denim with a red beanie while attending a Q&A for his new movie Wonder Wheel on Saturday (December 2).

Earlier that day, the 35-year-old The Sinner actress kept it casual in a cream top, ripped black jeans, and a furry black coat while grabbing lunch with a male friend in Hollywood.

She let out a laugh as she stopped to snap a pic with some fans who recognized her!

ICYMI, check out pics of the couple during their recent date night in NYC.

