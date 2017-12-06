Camila Cabello Has A Lot of Dream Collaborations In Mind

Camila Cabello stopped by the SiriusXM studios in New York City this morning (December 6).

The “Havana” singer opened up about all her dream collaborations — and there are a lot!

“There’s so many,” she admitted. “I would love to collaborate with…like I would love to do a song with Ed Sheeran. He’s always been one of my favorite artists. I would love to do something with Kendrick Lamar. That would be super cool.”

Another Camila would love to team up with is The 1975.

“I don’t know if you guys know them. Yeah, they’re awesome. I would love to work on something with them.”

Camila also revealed that she has two new singles dropping tomorrow morning — “Never Be the Same” and “Real Friends”.