Top Stories
Sam Smith Asked If He's Team Taylor Swift or Team Kim Kardashian

Sam Smith Asked If He's Team Taylor Swift or Team Kim Kardashian

Sofia Richie &amp; Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 11:04 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Couple Up in NYC

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Couple Up in NYC

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez take a couple of cute selfies as they step out on Wednesday afternoon (December 6) in New York City.

The 48-year-old actress went makeup-free in sweats while the 42-year-old retired Yankees player bundled up in a navy sweatsuit and black vest for their afternoon outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Jen has been busy filming her upcoming movie Second Act with Vanessa Hudgens and Leah Remini all over the city.

10+ pictures inside of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in NYC…
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up in nyc 01
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up in nyc 02
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up in nyc 03
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up in nyc 04
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up in nyc 05
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up in nyc 06
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up in nyc 07
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up in nyc 08
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up in nyc 09
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez couple up in nyc 10

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bush is explaining why he's calling out Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron might be dying her hair this amazing color soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Haddish had an amazing dinner with Taylor Swift - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin might be getting his own talk show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber penned a touching note for his dad - Just Jared Jr