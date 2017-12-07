Top Stories
Who Are the Top 10 Stars of 2017?

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Lorde's Tweet From January Accurately Predicted the Future

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 5:12 pm

AFI Announces Top Movies & TV Shows of 2017!

AFI Announces Top Movies & TV Shows of 2017!

The American Film Institute has announced its list of the Top 10 movies and television shows of the year!

The honorees will be recognized at a luncheon on January 5 in Los Angeles, kicking off a long weekend of events before the Golden Globes.

The lists of the top movies and shows are in alphabetical order and not in order of preference.

“At a time when the world seems defined by division, storytellers bring us together as one,” AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale said in a statement. “AFI Awards is honored to celebrate this community of artists who challenge and inspire us, entertain and enlighten us — ultimately reminding us of our common heartbeat.”

Click inside to check out the lists of top movies and shows…

See the lists below!

AFI Movies of the Year

The Big Sick
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Florida Project
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Wonder Woman

AFI TV Shows of the Year

Big Little Lies
The Crown
Feud: Bette and Joan
Game of Thrones
The Good Place
The Handmaid’s Tale
Insecure
Master of None
Stranger Things 2
This is Us

AFI Special Award

The Vietnam War
