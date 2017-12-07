AFI Announces Top Movies & TV Shows of 2017!
The American Film Institute has announced its list of the Top 10 movies and television shows of the year!
The honorees will be recognized at a luncheon on January 5 in Los Angeles, kicking off a long weekend of events before the Golden Globes.
The lists of the top movies and shows are in alphabetical order and not in order of preference.
“At a time when the world seems defined by division, storytellers bring us together as one,” AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale said in a statement. “AFI Awards is honored to celebrate this community of artists who challenge and inspire us, entertain and enlighten us — ultimately reminding us of our common heartbeat.”
AFI Movies of the Year
The Big Sick
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Florida Project
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Wonder Woman
AFI TV Shows of the Year
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Feud: Bette and Joan
Game of Thrones
The Good Place
The Handmaid’s Tale
Insecure
Master of None
Stranger Things 2
This is Us
AFI Special Award
The Vietnam War