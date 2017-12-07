AFI Announces Top Movies & TV Shows of 2017!

The American Film Institute has announced its list of the Top 10 movies and television shows of the year!

The honorees will be recognized at a luncheon on January 5 in Los Angeles, kicking off a long weekend of events before the Golden Globes.

The lists of the top movies and shows are in alphabetical order and not in order of preference.

“At a time when the world seems defined by division, storytellers bring us together as one,” AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale said in a statement. “AFI Awards is honored to celebrate this community of artists who challenge and inspire us, entertain and enlighten us — ultimately reminding us of our common heartbeat.”

Click inside to check out the lists of top movies and shows…

See the lists below!

AFI Movies of the Year

The Big Sick

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Florida Project

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Wonder Woman

AFI TV Shows of the Year

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Feud: Bette and Joan

Game of Thrones

The Good Place

The Handmaid’s Tale

Insecure

Master of None

Stranger Things 2

This is Us

AFI Special Award

The Vietnam War