Diane Kruger Says 'In The Fade' Caused Her To Pick Up Smoking

Diane Kruger is opening up about the not-so-healthy habit she picked up while working on her latest film In The Fade.

The 41-year-old German-American actress plays Katja, woman who seeks revenge on the neo-Nazis who killed her husband and son, in the German-language thriller.

“[I] lost 7 pounds… I felt like I was drowning in grief, drowning in the gray weather, and drowning in the story. I picked up smoking,” Diane revealed during a Q&A (via Page Six). “Grief is a weird thing, and I felt a heavy responsibility to find the truth and to honor the people that this has happened to.” She said that researching and filming the movie “changed my life forever.”

Pictured: Diane attending the SAG-AFTRA Foundation‘s conversations and screening of In The Fade held at SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening room on Wednesday (December 6) in Los Angeles.