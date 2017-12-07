Top Stories
Thu, 07 December 2017 at 12:40 pm

Diane Kruger Says 'In The Fade' Caused Her To Pick Up Smoking

Diane Kruger Says 'In The Fade' Caused Her To Pick Up Smoking

Diane Kruger is opening up about the not-so-healthy habit she picked up while working on her latest film In The Fade.

The 41-year-old German-American actress plays Katja, woman who seeks revenge on the neo-Nazis who killed her husband and son, in the German-language thriller.

“[I] lost 7 pounds… I felt like I was drowning in grief, drowning in the gray weather, and drowning in the story. I picked up smoking,” Diane revealed during a Q&A (via Page Six). “Grief is a weird thing, and I felt a heavy responsibility to find the truth and to honor the people that this has happened to.” She said that researching and filming the movie “changed my life forever.”

Pictured: Diane attending the SAG-AFTRA Foundation‘s conversations and screening of In The Fade held at SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening room on Wednesday (December 6) in Los Angeles.
Credit: Tibrina Hobson; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Diane Kruger

