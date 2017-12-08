Top Stories
Fri, 08 December 2017 at 4:44 pm

'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' Gets Epic Final Trailer - Watch Now!

'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' Gets Epic Final Trailer - Watch Now!

The final trailer for Maze Runner: The Death Cure is here, and it looks epic!

The action-packed clip dropped on Friday (December 8), ahead of its January 26 release date.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure is the third and last chapter in the trilogy from director Wes Ball, based on the adaptation of author James Dashner’s YA trilogy.

It stars Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Giancarlo Espositio, Aidan Gillen, Ki Hong Lee, Barry Pepper, and Patricia Clarkson.

Here’s the synopsis: In the epic finale to the Maze Runner saga, Thomas (Dylan) leads his group of escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions the Gladers have been asking since they first arrived in the maze.

Watch below!


Maze Runner: The Death Cure | Official Final Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX
Photos: 20th Century Fox
