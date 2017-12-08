Nicole Kidman & Reese Witherspoon Are Bringing Back 'Big Little Lies' for Season 2!

It’s happening: Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and David E. Kelley are teaming up again for another season of Big Little Lies.

“This is inspired by the overwhelming response by audiences around the world, conceived once again by Liane Moriarty, realized by David Kelley and now in the hands of visionary filmmaker Andrea Arnold. What a journey this has been. I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to keep exploring these female characters and make this series with my friends,” Nicole said in a statement, via Variety.

Nicole and Reese will co-star and executive produce the second season, and most of the original cast is expected to return.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing back this talented team of artists. It gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them. I’m beyond excited to be working with talented and acclaimed director Andrea Arnold who will be at the helm. Andrea’s unique storytelling style will be a welcome addition to the filmmaking team,” says Reese.

The second season will explore the “malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationship will fray, loyalties will erode [and] the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom,” says HBO.