Ed Sheeran Is Planning for His Next Album to Be His 'Lowest-Selling'!

Sun, 10 December 2017 at 8:33 pm

Ed Sheeran has plans for a quieter 2018 – and he doesn’t care if his next studio album isn’t a mainstream success.

The 26-year-old “Castle On The Hill” singer-songwriter opened up in an interview with The Sunday Times published on Sunday (December 10) about his next career moves.

Aside from his upcoming stadium tour, Ed plans to create an album that takes the pressure off making smash-hit records.

“My plan is a lo-fi album that will be my lowest-selling, but most loved,” he explained, citing Bruce Springsteen‘s Nebraska as inspiration, explaining that it could be out next year…or it could take four.

“I only heard Springsteen recently. I was with Kit [Harington] from Game of Thrones. We had a night out in New York, got back to his hotel to drink more, and he played “Atlantic City.” Then, when I heard Nebraska…”

In addition, Ed is working on a musical film, set in Ipswitch in Suffolk, England, in which he plans to star.

“I just want to make one movie,” he revealed.

For more from Ed, visit TheTimes.co.uk.
Photos: Getty Images
