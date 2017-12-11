Top Stories
Mon, 11 December 2017 at 10:24 pm

Ricky Martin, Edgar Ramirez & Darren Criss Premiere 'Assassination of Gianni Versace'

Ricky Martin, Edgar Ramirez & Darren Criss Premiere 'Assassination of Gianni Versace'

Ricky Martin, Edgar Ramirez and Darren Criss looked so handsome at the premiere of American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace!

The actors hit the red carpet at a screening of the series on Monday (December 11) at Metrograph in New York City.

They were also joined by their co-star Annaleigh Ashford.

Other attendees included Glenn Close, Alysia Reiner, Andrew Rannells, Dascha Polanco and Famke Janssen.

Make sure to check out the trailer for the series!

The Assassination of Gianni Versace is set to premiere on FX on January 17th.
Photos: Instar
