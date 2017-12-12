Tue, 12 December 2017 at 5:03 pm
Kristen Stewart & Ashley Benson Hang Out in New York City!
Kristen Stewart and Ashley Benson are hanging out in the city!
The 27-year-old Twilight actress and the 27-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress were spotted together on Tuesday (December 12) in New York City.
Kristen and Ashley were all smiles while stepping out on the town in Soho on Tuesday. Kristen wore an all-black ensemble.
Just days before, Kristen got her glam on at a chic Chanel fashion show in Germany, where she posed for photos alongside Lily-Rose Depp and Karl Lagerfeld.
