Tue, 12 December 2017 at 5:03 pm

Kristen Stewart & Ashley Benson Hang Out in New York City!

Kristen Stewart & Ashley Benson Hang Out in New York City!

Kristen Stewart and Ashley Benson are hanging out in the city!

The 27-year-old Twilight actress and the 27-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress were spotted together on Tuesday (December 12) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart

Kristen and Ashley were all smiles while stepping out on the town in Soho on Tuesday. Kristen wore an all-black ensemble.

Just days before, Kristen got her glam on at a chic Chanel fashion show in Germany, where she posed for photos alongside Lily-Rose Depp and Karl Lagerfeld.
