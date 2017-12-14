Top Stories
Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Breakout Actress

Halle Berry & Alex Da Kid Split, She Says She's 'Done With Love'

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 8:28 pm

David Beckham Supports Victoria at Vogue Event at Her Store!

David Beckham holds hands with his wife Victoria Beckham while leaving her Dover Street store on Thursday (December 14) in London, England.

The hot couple attended Victoria‘s Christmas event with Vogue. They were joined at the event by Edward Enninful, the editor-in-chief of British Vogue!

David and Victoria welcomed a new member into their family this week – their niece Peggy!

“Welcome to the world little Peggy ❤️ So proud of my little sis and congrats @krissydonners #Daddy such a beautiful family #proudUncle @joannebeckham,” David captioned the below photo.

