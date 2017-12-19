Top Stories
'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Tue, 19 December 2017 at 3:03 pm

Halsey Performs on a Broken Foot With Boyfriend G-Eazy - Watch!

Halsey is dealing with a foot injury – and finding humor in the whole situation!

The 23-year-old “Bad At Love” superstar posted a photo of her bandaged foot on her Instagram Story on Monday (December 18), which some fans speculated wasn’t real at first.

“Yes I did hahahah… whoops!!!!” she confirmed.

“Mood is me saying ‘break a leg’ to @FifthHarmony last night and then being in the hospital getting a foot x Ray 35 minutes later,” she added.

When one fan told her to “walk off” the injury, she found it hilarious: “I’m not sure u can ‘walk off’ a broken foot 😂😂😂.”

Halsey soldiered on with a performance of “Him & I” alongside her boyfriend G-Eazy on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning (December 19), during which she performed with a cast on her foot.

Watch below!

Pictured below: Halsey and G-Eazy exit Good Morning American on Tuesday (December 19) in New York City.
