Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Scandal is Turning into a Documentary

Tue, 19 December 2017 at 1:22 am

A documentary is officially in the works about the sexual harassment scandals involving Harvey Weinstein.

BBC Two announced on Monday that they have commissioned a two-part documentary detailing the multiple allegations against the disgraced film producer directed by Ursula MacFarlane.

“This film promises to be the definitive take on the Weinstein scandal,” BBC commissioner Tom McDonald said. “As well as revealing the inside story of the past few months in minute detail, it will also look to the past to tell the story of abuses of power within Hollywood since its very origins and chart the rise of Harvey Weinstein himself over many decades.”

The documentary will include interviews with many actresses who have come forward with stories against Harvey along with reporters and other Hollywood insiders.

No word yet when the documentary will be released.
