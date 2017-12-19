How Did Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Keep Her Pregnancy a Secret?

Amazing news broke yesterday when it was revealed that Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcomed twins, when no one even know she was pregnant!

The twins – reportedly named Nicholas and Lucy – were born over the weekend.

A source is speaking out about how the pregnancy was kept a secret.

“I saw her cute belly. A friend told me like five months ago [that] they were pregnant but keeping it very, very undercover. [They're] very private but very generous with local charities,” an insider told People.

“They basically only hang out with family and very close friends,” the source added about how they kept things private. “They mostly keep to themselves.”

Congrats again to the happy couple on the arrival of their newborn twins!