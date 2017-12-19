Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Mother Mandy Teefey Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Selena Gomez & Mother Mandy Teefey Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Tom Hardy Battles for Control of His Body in New 'Venom' Scene

Tom Hardy Battles for Control of His Body in New 'Venom' Scene

Tue, 19 December 2017 at 8:41 pm

Matthew Morrison & Wife Renee Enjoy a Trip to Hawaii with Son Revel!

Matthew Morrison & Wife Renee Enjoy a Trip to Hawaii with Son Revel!

Matthew Morrison enjoyed a fun trip to Hawaii with his family this past weekend to attend a friend’s wedding!

The 39-year-old former Glee actor was joined by his wife Renee and their baby boy Revel for the family vacation ahead of the holidays.

Matthew and Renee were joined by friends like Chace Crawford and girlfriend Rebecca Rittenhouse, JC Chasez, Kyle Howard, Lucas Grabeel, and manager Eric Podwall. They all attended Michael Gleicher and his new wife Jaycn‘s wedding.

“…man of my dreams… I’ll stare into the sun with you any day! Thank you for always making me laugh from the depths of me!” Renee wrote in a sweet message to Matthew.
Just Jared on Facebook
matthew morrison wife renee enjoy a trip to hawaii 01
matthew morrison wife renee enjoy a trip to hawaii 02
matthew morrison wife renee enjoy a trip to hawaii 03
matthew morrison wife renee enjoy a trip to hawaii 04
matthew morrison wife renee enjoy a trip to hawaii 05
matthew morrison wife renee enjoy a trip to hawaii 06
matthew morrison wife renee enjoy a trip to hawaii 07
matthew morrison wife renee enjoy a trip to hawaii 08
matthew morrison wife renee enjoy a trip to hawaii 09
matthew morrison wife renee enjoy a trip to hawaii 10
matthew morrison wife renee enjoy a trip to hawaii 11
matthew morrison wife renee enjoy a trip to hawaii 12
matthew morrison wife renee enjoy a trip to hawaii 13
matthew morrison wife renee enjoy a trip to hawaii 14

Credit: Instagram; Photos: Matthew Morrison
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Chace Crawford, Matthew Morrison, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Renee Puente, Revel Morrison

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rob Lowe helped battle the California fires alongside firefighters - TMZ
  • Liam Payne went shirtless on stage at the 2017 Jingle Ball in Florida - Just Jared Jr
  • Dita Von Teese opens up about her failed marriage to Marilyn Manson - TooFab
  • Is The Office coming back?! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out why Harry Styles was cast in Dunkirk - Just Jared Jr