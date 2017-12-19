Matthew Morrison & Wife Renee Enjoy a Trip to Hawaii with Son Revel!

Matthew Morrison enjoyed a fun trip to Hawaii with his family this past weekend to attend a friend’s wedding!

The 39-year-old former Glee actor was joined by his wife Renee and their baby boy Revel for the family vacation ahead of the holidays.

Matthew and Renee were joined by friends like Chace Crawford and girlfriend Rebecca Rittenhouse, JC Chasez, Kyle Howard, Lucas Grabeel, and manager Eric Podwall. They all attended Michael Gleicher and his new wife Jaycn‘s wedding.

“…man of my dreams… I’ll stare into the sun with you any day! Thank you for always making me laugh from the depths of me!” Renee wrote in a sweet message to Matthew.