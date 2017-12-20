Reggie 'Combat Jack' Osse Dead - Influential Voice in Hip-Hop Dies at 48

Reggie Ossé, also known to the world as Combat Jack, has died at the age of 48.

The renowned hip-hop music attorney and executive died after a fight with colon cancer on Wednesday (December 20), Hot 97 Radio reports.

He was also the former managing editor of The Source, and host of The Combat Jack Show a beloved and influential long-running hip-hop podcast program, which featured commentary on culture and dozens of interviews with hip-hop stars.

“Hip Hop has lost one of its most important historians and voices… we had serious ups and downs but I was so happy we had made things good… Rest In Peace to my friend Combat Jack…,” wrote Hot 97 host Peter Rosenberg on Twitter.

Combat Jack revealed the news of his diagnosis back in October in a statement via Twitter: “In 7 years of podcasting, I’ve never missed an episode. I got hit with some real life s–t. I was recently diagnosed with Colon Cancer.”

“Ommmggg this made me sooo sad :’( RIP Combat Jack …I had the best interviews with you,” Cardi B wrote on Instagram.

Our thoughts are with Combat Jack‘s loved ones at this difficult time.