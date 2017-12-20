Tristan Thompson Write Sweet Note for Khloe Kardashian After Pregnancy Confirmation

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have finally announced that they are expecting a baby and he just wrote a super sweet note for his girlfriend!

The 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player wrote the note as a comment on Khloe‘s Instagram post.

“My love, thank you for [allowing] me to be a part of your journey in life and allowing to share this moment with you this is something and always cherish. Girl you look better now,” he wrote.

This will be the second child for Tristan, who has a one-year-old son named Prince Oliver from a previous relationship.