Who Won 'Survivor' Fall 2017? Season 35 Winner Announced!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know who won Survivor!

The 35th season of Survivor, sub-titled “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers,” just ended and the winner has been revealed.

Going into the three-hour finale (including the reunion), there were five contestants – Ben, Chrissy, Devon, Mike, Ryan – left in the game. After two tribal councils, along with an insane twist that involved a fire-making challenge, the final three was determined.

The jury then placed their votes for the final three contestants and the winner was announced live during the reunion special held in Los Angeles.

And the winner is…

Ben Driebergen, 34

“Levu”- Heroes Tribe

Hometown: Boise, Id.

Job: Marine

Second place: Chrissy

Third place: Ryan

Fourth place: Devon

Fifth place: Mike