Who Won 'Survivor' Fall 2017? Season 35 Winner Revealed

Jonghyun's Funeral Attended By His SHINee Bandmates

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump Pic!

Blac Chyna Debuts Her Christmas Card feat. Her Two Kids!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 10:23 pm

Who Won 'Survivor' Fall 2017? Season 35 Winner Announced!

Who Won 'Survivor' Fall 2017? Season 35 Winner Announced!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know who won Survivor!

The 35th season of Survivor, sub-titled “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers,” just ended and the winner has been revealed.

Going into the three-hour finale (including the reunion), there were five contestants – Ben, Chrissy, Devon, Mike, Ryan – left in the game. After two tribal councils, along with an insane twist that involved a fire-making challenge, the final three was determined.

The jury then placed their votes for the final three contestants and the winner was announced live during the reunion special held in Los Angeles.

Click inside to find out who won the latest season of Survivor…

And the winner is…

Ben Driebergen, 34

“Levu”- Heroes Tribe
Hometown: Boise, Id.
Job: Marine

Second place: Chrissy
Third place: Ryan
Fourth place: Devon
Fifth place: Mike
Photos: CBS
