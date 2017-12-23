Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Steps Out After Confirming Pregnancy!

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2017

Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager & Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sat, 23 December 2017 at 8:20 pm

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares Christmas-Inspired 'Cocktail' Amid Cancer Treatments

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares Christmas-Inspired 'Cocktail' Amid Cancer Treatments

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is staying positive through her cancer treatments.

The 56-year-old Emmy-winning actress took to Instagram on Friday (December 22) to share a photo of her “Xmas cocktail.”

“Getting ready for the holidays with my awesome Xmas cocktail. #jollytransfusion #ivebeengood,” Julia captioned the below photo of her IV bag.

Julia revealed back in September that she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Last month, it was announced that the final season of Julia‘s show Veep has been postponed as she continues treatment.
Photos: Getty
