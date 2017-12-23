Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares Christmas-Inspired 'Cocktail' Amid Cancer Treatments

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is staying positive through her cancer treatments.

The 56-year-old Emmy-winning actress took to Instagram on Friday (December 22) to share a photo of her “Xmas cocktail.”

“Getting ready for the holidays with my awesome Xmas cocktail. #jollytransfusion #ivebeengood,” Julia captioned the below photo of her IV bag.

Julia revealed back in September that she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Last month, it was announced that the final season of Julia‘s show Veep has been postponed as she continues treatment.