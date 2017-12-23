Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Selena Gomez is the Best Maid of Honor Ever - See How She Surprised Her Cousin!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sat, 23 December 2017 at 9:20 pm

Liam Hemsworth Gets Ready to Spend Christmas With Miley Cyrus in Nashville (Report)

Liam Hemsworth is taking care of his Christmas shopping!

The 27-year-old Independence Day: Resurgence actor was seen carrying a bag from AllSaints on Thursday (December 21) in Los Angeles.

He rocked a white t-shirt, black pants, white slip-on sneakers, a grey sweater around his neck, and a blue-rimmed pair of shades.

He and Miley Cyrus will be spending Christmas together this year in Nashville, Us Weekly reports.

“After Christmas they’ll meet in Los Angeles and head down to Australia to spend time with Liam’s family,” a source told the outlet. “She’ll be taking a vacation down there for a while.”

Miley usually makes a gift for Liam, a fun accessory or piece of art and then gets him something surfing-related that he’s had his eye on,” the source continued. “Liam is so good at buying gifts for Miley, everything he gets her is always something she really loves, but he always outdoes her!”

“For Christmas, Miley asked people to make a donation to the Happy Hippie foundation or give to an animal shelter of their choosing,” the source added. “The pigs, dogs and everyone else are part of the family so they will be there at Christmas dinner.”
Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

