Khloe Kardashian Steps Out After Confirming Pregnancy!

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2017

Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager &amp; Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sat, 23 December 2017 at 5:47 pm

Muse's Matthew Bellamy Is Engaged to Elle Evans!

Muse's Matthew Bellamy Is Engaged to Elle Evans!

Congratulations are in order for Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy and his longtime love Elle Evans – they just got engaged!

Elle, 28, announced the news on Instagram by sharing photos from their recent vacation, along with pics featuring her beautiful engagement ring.

Matthew, 39, popped the question during a trip they took for Elle‘s birthday earlier this month.

“Was going to surprise everyone on Christmas, but just can’t wait any longer…. We are so happy to announce to the world that we are engaged!” Elle wrote on Instagram. “Just a few days after my birthday, on the most romantic holiday of our lives, the man of my dreams asked me to marry him! After tears of joy, gasps of shock, and a split second of disbelief, of course- I said YES! I can’t imagine our lives apart. What I can imagine is a bright future full of love & light, family & friends, moments that turn into cherished memories, and a lifetime of pure bliss 💙💍.”

See some of Matthew and Elle’s best red carpet moments in the gallery…

  • gwen

    That is a lovely picture of them on horseback.