Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Her Toned Tummy on Miami Boat Ride

Hailey Baldwin is soaking up the sunshine in Miami for the holidays!

The 21-year-old model was spotted taking a boat ride with restaurant, nightlife, and hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman and other friends on Wednesday (December 27).

Hailey showed off her toned torso in a long-sleeve black crop top and jean shorts, which she wore unbuttoned to reveal bright blue bikini bottoms.

Hailey wore her hair in a top knot, completing her look with small hoop earrings and a dark pair of oversized shades.

Last week, Hailey and Shawn Mendes were seen flaunting some PDA in Toronto.

“2017 was the weirdest, best, most confusing year of my life and I wouldn’t change a second of it,” Hailey tweeted on Tuesday.