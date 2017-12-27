Top Stories
Laura Dern Seen Kissing NBA Star Baron Davis in New Photos!

Laura Dern Seen Kissing NBA Star Baron Davis in New Photos!

Here's What Prince Harry Said When Asked if Barack Obama Would Be Invited to His Wedding

Here's What Prince Harry Said When Asked if Barack Obama Would Be Invited to His Wedding

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Pregnancy Workout

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Pregnancy Workout

Ariel Winter's Best Photos of 2017!

Ariel Winter's Best Photos of 2017!

Wed, 27 December 2017 at 8:39 pm

Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Her Toned Tummy on Miami Boat Ride

Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Her Toned Tummy on Miami Boat Ride

Hailey Baldwin is soaking up the sunshine in Miami for the holidays!

The 21-year-old model was spotted taking a boat ride with restaurant, nightlife, and hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman and other friends on Wednesday (December 27).

Hailey showed off her toned torso in a long-sleeve black crop top and jean shorts, which she wore unbuttoned to reveal bright blue bikini bottoms.

Hailey wore her hair in a top knot, completing her look with small hoop earrings and a dark pair of oversized shades.

Last week, Hailey and Shawn Mendes were seen flaunting some PDA in Toronto.

“2017 was the weirdest, best, most confusing year of my life and I wouldn’t change a second of it,” Hailey tweeted on Tuesday.
Just Jared on Facebook
hailey baldwin flaunts her toned tummy on miami boat ride 01
hailey baldwin flaunts her toned tummy on miami boat ride 02
hailey baldwin flaunts her toned tummy on miami boat ride 03
hailey baldwin flaunts her toned tummy on miami boat ride 04
hailey baldwin flaunts her toned tummy on miami boat ride 05
hailey baldwin flaunts her toned tummy on miami boat ride 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B threatens legal action after fiance Offset's videos were hacked and leaked online - TMZ
  • Victorious star Daniella Monet is engaged - Just Jared Jr
  • A Jersey Shore star is becoming a dad - TooFab
  • Retta's new show Good Girls is already a hit - and it's not even out yet - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Garrett Clayton reunited with one of his Hairspray Live co-stars - Just Jared Jr