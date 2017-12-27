Michelle Williams, the Actress, Talks About Being Mistaken for Michelle Williams, the Singer - Watch!

Michelle Williams, the actress, and Michelle Williams, the Destiny’s Child member and solo singer, are both stars – and that can occasionally lead to some confusion.

While promoting her new film All the Money in the World, the 37-year-old actress was asked whether the two ever get confused for each other. And indeed they have – often!

“We often get confused for each other…I took my daughter to see Stevie Wonder. They were like ‘Huh?’ I was like ‘uh huh.” They were like ‘Oh! Oh. Okay, cool! My daughter is a huge Stevie Wonder fan and we were not going to miss that night – but they were not expecting this Michelle Williams.”

Watch her explain the funny mix-up below!