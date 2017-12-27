Top Stories
Laura Dern Seen Kissing NBA Star Baron Davis in New Photos!

Here's What Prince Harry Said When Asked if Barack Obama Would Be Invited to His Wedding

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Pregnancy Workout

Ariel Winter's Best Photos of 2017!

Wed, 27 December 2017 at 8:09 pm

Michelle Williams, the Actress, Talks About Being Mistaken for Michelle Williams, the Singer - Watch!

Michelle Williams, the actress, and Michelle Williams, the Destiny’s Child member and solo singer, are both stars – and that can occasionally lead to some confusion.

While promoting her new film All the Money in the World, the 37-year-old actress was asked whether the two ever get confused for each other. And indeed they have – often!

“We often get confused for each other…I took my daughter to see Stevie Wonder. They were like ‘Huh?’ I was like ‘uh huh.” They were like ‘Oh! Oh. Okay, cool! My daughter is a huge Stevie Wonder fan and we were not going to miss that night – but they were not expecting this Michelle Williams.”

Watch her explain the funny mix-up below!
