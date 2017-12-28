Rose Marie Dead - 'Dick Van Dyke Show' Actress Dies at 94

Rose Marie, the actress best known for her work as Sally Rogers on the hit sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show, has passed away at the age of 94.

The character actress passed away at 2:00pm local time on Thursday (December 28) in Van Nuys, Calif, according to her website.

Rose started her career at just 3-years-old and she also was well known for her work on The Doris Day Show and Hollywood Squares. She is the only original cast member to appear on all incarnations of the game show and with all hosts.

Rose is survived by her daughter Georgiana Marie “Noopy” and her son-in-law Steven Rodrigues. We send our thoughts and condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time.