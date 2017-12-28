Top Stories
Here's How a Man Got on Chrissy Teigen's Tokyo Flight Without a Ticket

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Displays Baby Bump During a Workout with Kourtney

Katharine McPhee &amp; David Foster Pack on PDA, Look So Happy in Paris!

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Thu, 28 December 2017 at 9:48 pm

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Grab Lunch in Beverly Hills

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Grab Lunch in Beverly Hills

Scott Disick chats on the phone as he and girlfriend Sofia Richie leave lunch at the Montage Beverly Hills Hotel on Thursday afternoon (December 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 34-year-old TV personality went super laid back in a black hoodie and khaki pants while the 19-year-old model showed off her new brunette hair while wearing a gray sweater and high-waisted black jeans for their afternoon date.

Later that day, Scott was spotted making a quick run to CVS in his neighborhood before heading home for the night.

10+ pictures inside of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie stepping out in Beverly Hills…
