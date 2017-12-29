Sue Grafton Dead - 'Alphabet' Mysteries Author Dies at 77

Sue Grafton has sadly passed away at the age of 77.

The New York Times best-selling author died on Thursday night (December 28) after a two-year battle with cancer.

Sue was best known for writing the Alphabet series, featuring private investigator Kinsey Millhone in the fictional city of Santa Teresa, Calif. The series began in 1982 with A is for Alibi.

Sue‘s daughter Jamie made the announcement on her mom’s Facebook page.

“She was surrounded by family, including her devoted and adoring husband Steve,” Jamie wrote. “Although we knew this was coming, it was unexpected and fast. She had been fine up until just a few days ago, and then things moved quickly. Sue always said that she would continue writing as long as she had the juice.”

Our thoughts are with Sue‘s loved ones during this difficult time.