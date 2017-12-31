New Year's Eve Times Square Ball Drop 2018 - Live Stream Video!

2017 is drawing to a close and that means that it’s time to watch the Ball Drop in New York City’s Times Square!

The annual event is being live-streamed this year so people around the world can watch the iconic moment.

This year, hosts Allison Hagendorf and Mean Girls‘ Jonathan Bennett will be kicking off the festivities at 6pm ET with special correspondents Andrea Boehlke and Jeremy Hassell involved as well. If you tune into the live stream, you’ll be able to catch some special performances including Andy Grammer, Lauren Alaina, and LA-Based dance crew Kinjaz.

Happy New Year to all JJ readers out there! Watch the live stream below, beginning right now.

