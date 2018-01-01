Rose Parade 2018 - Performers & Floats List!

The 2018 Rose Parade is taking place in just a few hours and we have all the info you need about the big celebration.

If you don’t know, the Rose Parade is in its 129th year this year, and it’s an event that happens on January 1 every year ahead of the annual Rose Bowl college football game.

This year’s parade theme is “Making A Difference,” and will feature 39 unique floats, as well as many marching bands and equestrian units.

The parade will be airing on NBC, ABC, Hallmark Channel and Univision. Be sure to tune in!

Click inside for the full list of floats for the 2018 Rose Parade….

Rose Parade Floats

24 Hour Fitness (AES)

Ag PhD TV and Radio (AES)

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (Fiesta Parade Floats)

American Armenian Rose Float Association, Inc. (Phoenix Decorating Company)

American Honda Motor Company (Phoenix Decorating Company)

Burbank Tournament of Roses Association (Self-Built)

Cal Poly Universities (Self-Built)

China Airlines (AES)

City of Alhambra, CA (Phoenix Decorating Company)

City of Carson (Fiesta Parade Floats)

City of Hope (Phoenix Decorating Company)

City of Los Angeles (Fiesta Parade Floats)

City of Riverside (Fiesta Parade Floats)

City of Torrance (Fiesta Parade Floats)

Dole Packaged Foods (Fiesta Parade Floats)

Donate Life (Paradiso Parade Floats)

Downey Rose Float Association (Self-Built)

Farmers Insurance (Phoenix Decorating Company)

Kaiser Permanente (Fiesta Parade Floats)

Kiwanis International (Phoenix Decorating Company)

La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association (Self-Built)

Lions Clubs International (Phoenix Decorating Company)

Lucy Pet (Fiesta Parade Floats)

Lutheran Laymen’s League (Phoenix Decorating Company)

Miracle-Gro (Fiesta Parade Floats)

Northwestern Mutual (Fiesta Parade Floats)

Odd Fellows Rebekahs Rose Float (Phoenix Decorating Company)

Rotary (Phoenix Decorating Company)

Shriners Hospitals for Children (Phoenix Decorating Company)

Sierra Madre Rose Float Association (Self-Built)

Singpoli American BD (Paradiso Parade Floats)

South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association (Self-Built)

The Forum (Phoenix Decorating Company)

The Grand Tour – An Amazon Prime Exclusive Series (Paradiso Parade Floats)

The UPS Store, Inc. (Paradiso Parade Floats)

Trader Joe’s (Phoenix Decorating Company)

Underground Service Alert of Southern California (DIGALERT) (Fiesta Parade Floats)

United Sikh Mission (Phoenix Decorating Company)

Western Asset Management Company (Phoenix Decorating Company)

**The float builders are listed in parenthesis.

Rose Parade Marching Bands

Air Academy High School – Air Academy High School Marching Band (USAF Academy, CO)

Albertville High School – Albertville High School “Aggie” Band (Albertville, AL)

Australia’s Marching Koalas (Dangar, New South Wales, Australia)

Banda De Música Herberto López – Colegio José Daniel Crespo (Chitré, Herrera, Republic of Panamá)

City of Burlington – Burlington Teen Tour Band (Burlington, Ontario, Canada)

Homestead High School – Homestead High School Mighty Mustang Marching Band (Cupertino, CA)

Kyoto Tachibana High School – Kyoto Tachibana High School Green Band (Kyoto, Japan)

Los Angeles Unified School District – All District High School Honor Band (Los Angeles, CA)

Lindbergh High School – Lindbergh “Spirit of St. Louis” Marching Band (St. Louis, MO)

Londonderry High School – Londonderry High School Marching Band & Color Guard (Londonderry, NH)

Louisburg High School – Louisburg High School Marching Wildcat Band (Louisburg, KS)

Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band & Herald Trumpets (Pasadena, CA)

Pennsbury High School – Pennsbury High School “Long Orange Line” Marching Band (Fairless Hills, PA)

Ronald Reagan High School – Ronald Reagan High School Band (San Antonio, TX)

Santiago High School – The BOSS (Bands of Santiago Sharks) (Corona, CA)

The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band (Los Angeles, CA)

“The Commandant’s Own” The United States Marine Drum & Bugle Corps (Washington, DC)

United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band (MCAS Miramar, MCRD San Diego and Camp Pendleton, CA)

University of Massachusetts – University of Massachusetts Minuteman Marching Band (Amherst, MA)

Westlake High School – Westlake High School Marching Thunder (Saratoga Springs, UT)

Equestrian Units

1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment (Fort Hood, Texas)

Broken Horn Ropers (Baldwin Park, California)

Budweiser Clydesdales (St. Louis, Missouri)

California Highway Patrol Mounted Patrol Unit (Sacramento, California)

Long Beach Mounted Police (Long Beach, California)

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Mounted Enforcement Detail (Los Angeles, California)

The Los Angeles Police Department Metropolitan Division Mounted Platoon, Honor Guard, Bagpipe & Drum Band (Los Angeles, California)

Los Hermanos Bañuelos Charro Team (Altadena, California)

Mane Attraction Equestrian Drill Team (Riverside, California)

Mini Therapy Horses (Calabasas, California)

The New Buffalo Soldiers (Shadow Hills, California)

The Norco Cowgirls & The Little Miss Norco Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Teams (Norco, California)

Ramona – California’s Official Outdoor Play (Hemet, California)

Scripps Miramar Ranch (San Diego, California)

So Cal Mini Horse Sanctuary, Inc. (Hemet, California)

Spirit of the West Riders (Leona Valley, California)

United States Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard (Barstow, California)

The Valley Center Vaqueros (Valley Center, California)

The Valley Hunt Club (Pasadena, California)

Wells Fargo Stagecoaches (Meeker, Oklahoma)