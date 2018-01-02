Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Saint West's Hospitalization

Watch the Moment Paris Hilton Got Engaged to Chris Zylka & Tried On Her Ring (Video)

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Tue, 02 January 2018 at 4:43 pm

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She's Officially Six Months Along!

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She's Officially Six Months Along!

Khloe Kardashian posted that she’s officially six months along in her pregnancy!

The 33-year-old reality star posted two photos on Instagram from her holiday with beau Tristan Thompson, and captioned one with, “Officially 6 months,” and another with, “Mom and Dad.”

If you missed it, check out the photos Khloe has posted from her New Year’s Eve with Tristan!

Khloe wrote a note at the end of 2017 about what she’s looking forward to in the New Year – be sure to check it out!

Khloe told fans back on Christmas that she was close to six months.
Photos: Getty
