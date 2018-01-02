Khloe Kardashian Reveals She's Officially Six Months Along!

Khloe Kardashian posted that she’s officially six months along in her pregnancy!

The 33-year-old reality star posted two photos on Instagram from her holiday with beau Tristan Thompson, and captioned one with, “Officially 6 months,” and another with, “Mom and Dad.”

Khloe told fans back on Christmas that she was close to six months.