Robin Thicke Flaunts Airport PDA with Pregnant April Love Geary

Robin Thicke is all smiles while touching down at LAX Airport with his pregnant fiancee April Love Geary on Monday (January 1) in Los Angeles.

The engaged couple showed off some PDA while waiting in line for some food after landing in town.

A couple days ago, April posted an Instagram photo of her and Robin taking a helicopter ride with friends. “Quick ride to Connecticut 🚁 ps motion sickness + 7 months pregnant does not mix 😅,” she captioned the pic.