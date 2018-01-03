Top Stories
Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

How &amp; When Will Khloe Kardashian Announce the Sex of Her Baby? She Reveals...

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Wed, 03 January 2018 at 7:52 pm

The Four's Fergie, Diddy, & Meghan Trainor Play 'Never Have I Ever' (Video)

The Four's Fergie, Diddy, & Meghan Trainor Play 'Never Have I Ever' (Video)

The Four: The Battle for Stardom judges DJ Khaled, Charlie Walk, Meghan Trainor, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and host Fergie played a revealing game of “Never Have I Ever” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The group stopped by on Wednesday (January 3) and ended up spilling on everything from who once accidentally sexted the wrong person to who was once engaged for only four hours!

They also discussed Diddy‘s star-studded New Year’s Eve celebration in Miami and Meghan‘s recent engagement to Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara.

Don’t miss The Four: Battle for Stardom when it premieres tomorrow (January 4) on Fox!

Watch the videos below.


‘The Four’ Cast Plays ‘Never Have I Ever’

Click inside to watch the other video from their appearance…


The Superstar Cast of New TV Show ‘The Four’ Stops By!
Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
