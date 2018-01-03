The Four's Fergie, Diddy, & Meghan Trainor Play 'Never Have I Ever' (Video)

The Four: The Battle for Stardom judges DJ Khaled, Charlie Walk, Meghan Trainor, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and host Fergie played a revealing game of “Never Have I Ever” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The group stopped by on Wednesday (January 3) and ended up spilling on everything from who once accidentally sexted the wrong person to who was once engaged for only four hours!

They also discussed Diddy‘s star-studded New Year’s Eve celebration in Miami and Meghan‘s recent engagement to Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara.

Don’t miss The Four: Battle for Stardom when it premieres tomorrow (January 4) on Fox!

Watch the videos below.



‘The Four’ Cast Plays ‘Never Have I Ever’

The Superstar Cast of New TV Show ‘The Four’ Stops By!