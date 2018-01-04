Ansel Elgort Will Give You a Ride in the Snow, 'Baby Driver' Style - Watch Now!

Stuck in a blizzard? No problem! Ansel Elgort‘s got you covered.

The 23-year-old Baby Driver star posted a video on his social media on Thursday (January 4) showing off his sweet driving skills in extremely snowy conditions in Southampton, New York.

“Nyc snowstorm no worries baby will give u a ride 😎,” Ansel captioned the post, channeling the getaway driver character from his movie.

Ansel is nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Baby Driver.

Do not try this one at home! Watch the clip below.