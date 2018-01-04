Top Stories
Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Meet the New Contestants on 'The Four'!

Meet the New Contestants on 'The Four'!

Do Paris Hilton &amp; Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Thu, 04 January 2018 at 5:06 pm

Ansel Elgort Will Give You a Ride in the Snow, 'Baby Driver' Style - Watch Now!

Ansel Elgort Will Give You a Ride in the Snow, 'Baby Driver' Style - Watch Now!

Stuck in a blizzard? No problem! Ansel Elgort‘s got you covered.

The 23-year-old Baby Driver star posted a video on his social media on Thursday (January 4) showing off his sweet driving skills in extremely snowy conditions in Southampton, New York.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ansel Elgort

“Nyc snowstorm no worries baby will give u a ride 😎,” Ansel captioned the post, channeling the getaway driver character from his movie.

Ansel is nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Baby Driver.

Do not try this one at home! Watch the clip below.

A post shared by Ansel Elgort (@ansel) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram: @Ansel
Posted to: Ansel Elgort

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • A fire started at Hillary & Bill Clinton's Chappaqua house - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario will be directing an upcoming episode of Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner snaps at Piers Morgan over her physique - TooFab
  • ABC just cancelled their Rolling Stone 50th Anniversary special - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nina Dobrev is facing one of her biggest fears - Just Jared Jr
  • Nosy Parker Posie

    That would be fun.