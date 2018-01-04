Top Stories
Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Meet the New Contestants on 'The Four'!

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Thu, 04 January 2018 at 6:08 pm

Ryan Murphy Reveals How His Son's Medical Emergency Inspired '9-1-1' Series

Ryan Murphy Reveals How His Son's Medical Emergency Inspired '9-1-1' Series

Ryan Murphy is opening up about how a medical emergency that his infant son had inspired his new show 9-1-1.

The television producer appeared on the Fox panel at the 2018 Winter TCA Tour on Thursday afternoon (January 4) at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif.

Ryan was joined by the show’s stars Angela Bassett, Connie Britton, Peter Krause, Aisha Hinds, Oliver Stark, and Rockmond Dunbar, along with co-creators Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall, and director Bradley Buecker.

“It was a really traumatic experience. I had a newborn baby. My son Ford was 11 months old and in the middle of the night stopped breathing,” Ryan said (via People). “We called 911. Obviously we were in panic and we were doing CPR and they showed up at 2 a.m. in the morning. There were 4 responders. They were incredibly calm and nurturing. They forced me to leave the room. They brought him back to life.”

“They only allowed one parent to ride with the child in the ambulance, so my husband David went and I stayed with our other one upstairs. The officers and responders stayed to get a report from me I had the experience if sitting with them and talking to them. They really kind of talked me off the ledge,” he added.

Photos: Getty
