14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Fri, 05 January 2018 at 12:39 am

Justin Timberlake's 'Filthy' Video Features a Dancing Robot - Watch Now!

Justin Timberlake just dropped his new single “Filthy” and he released the music video for the song at the same time!

The video is set in the future at the Pan-Asian Deep Learning Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2028 and features JT in a Steve Jobs-like position as he introduces a dancing robot to the world.

Justin stands in the wings and dances while the robot mimics his moves.

The video was directed by Mark Romanek and is one of four videos that will be released ahead of the release of Justin‘s upcoming album Man of the Woods.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of the video for “Filthy”?


Justin Timberlake – Filthy (Official Video)
