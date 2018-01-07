Top Stories
Dylan Penn Supports Dad Sean Penn at His Charity Gala

Dylan Penn Supports Dad Sean Penn at His Charity Gala

Dylan Penn supports her dad Sean at the 2018 Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala on Saturday night (January 6) in Hollywood.

Over $4 million was raised for J/P HRO with a portion of proceeds benefiting a coalition of relief organizations.

Also in attendance at the event were Susan Sarandon, Patricia Arquette, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Willem Dafoe, Beck, and special guest performer James Taylor.

So many celebrities stepped out to celebrate at various events ahead of the 2018 Golden Globes later tonight. Be sure to check out all of our coverage!

