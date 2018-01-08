Mariah Carey Recreates 'Touch My Body' Video with Jack McBrayer at Globes Party

Mariah Carey met up with her friend Jack McBrayer at a Golden Globes after party on Sunday night (January 7) and recreated a moment from her “Touch My Body” music video!

Jack, best known for his work on 30 Rock, starred alongside Mariah in the video back in 2008.

Mariah and Jack sat on the top of a booth at Poppy nightclub and danced along to the song. The video was posted by The Blast and you can watch it below!

Mariah was also seen getting flirty with her boyfriend on the red carpet at the after parties!