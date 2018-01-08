Milo Ventimiglia Fell Into a Pool at the Golden Globes After Party!

Oops, watch where you’re walking next time! Milo Ventimiglia has revealed he fell into a pool while attending an after party following the 2018 Golden Globes!

A reporter for NPR tweeted a photo of the pool and said he believed he saw the This Is Us actor slip and fall into it.

“At HBO’s Golden Globes party. Believe I just saw Milo Ventimiglia from This Is Us slip and fall into the pool, which is mostly covered but open in one spot…” Eric Deggans tweeted.

Milo posted a video on his Instagram Stories later that night in which he had messy wet hair.

“Good time at the Globes tonight. Congratulations Sterling. Excited… And everyone else, great night. Back home. Studying for tomorrow… And yes, I fell in the pool,” he said in the video.

