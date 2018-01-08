Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Kendall Jenner Responds to Critics of Her Acne at Globes

Kendall Jenner Responds to Critics of Her Acne at Globes

Jennifer Lawrence Did Half Her Makeup for Golden Globes, Then Didn't Go! (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence Did Half Her Makeup for Golden Globes, Then Didn't Go! (Video)

Will Oprah Run for President? Her Close Friend Lee Daniels Reacts...

Will Oprah Run for President? Her Close Friend Lee Daniels Reacts...

Mon, 08 January 2018 at 7:38 pm

Milo Ventimiglia Fell Into a Pool at the Golden Globes After Party!

Milo Ventimiglia Fell Into a Pool at the Golden Globes After Party!

Oops, watch where you’re walking next time! Milo Ventimiglia has revealed he fell into a pool while attending an after party following the 2018 Golden Globes!

A reporter for NPR tweeted a photo of the pool and said he believed he saw the This Is Us actor slip and fall into it.

“At HBO’s Golden Globes party. Believe I just saw Milo Ventimiglia from This Is Us slip and fall into the pool, which is mostly covered but open in one spot…” Eric Deggans tweeted.

Milo posted a video on his Instagram Stories later that night in which he had messy wet hair.

“Good time at the Globes tonight. Congratulations Sterling. Excited… And everyone else, great night. Back home. Studying for tomorrow… And yes, I fell in the pool,” he said in the video.

Click inside to see the photo of the pool…

Check out a photo of the pool via Deggans‘ tweet below.
Just Jared on Facebook
milo ventimiglia fell in pool golden globes 01
milo ventimiglia fell in pool golden globes 02
milo ventimiglia fell in pool golden globes 03
milo ventimiglia fell in pool golden globes 04
milo ventimiglia fell in pool golden globes 05
milo ventimiglia fell in pool golden globes 06
milo ventimiglia fell in pool golden globes 07
milo ventimiglia fell in pool golden globes 08
milo ventimiglia fell in pool golden globes 09
milo ventimiglia fell in pool golden globes 10
milo ventimiglia fell in pool golden globes 11
milo ventimiglia fell in pool golden globes 12
milo ventimiglia fell in pool golden globes 13
milo ventimiglia fell in pool golden globes 14
milo ventimiglia fell in pool golden globes 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Golden Globes, Golden Globes, Milo Ventimiglia

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stephen Curry still really wants to buy the Panthers with Diddy - TMZ
  • Ashley Wagner is not happy about not making the Olympic figure skating team - Just Jared Jr
  • This star walked out of a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TooFab
  • A Chelsea Manning documentary is officially in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Trainor is dishing about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr