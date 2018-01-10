Gigi Hadid's Mom Yolanda Spills on Her Relationship With Zayn Malik: 'They're Beautiful Together'

Gigi Hadid‘s mom Yolanda has nothing but wonderful things to say about Zayn Malik!

The 22-year-old model was spotted leaving her apartment on Wednesday morning (January 10) in New York City.

That same day, Yolanda chatted with Us Weekly about Gigi and Zayn‘s relationship and if they planned on getting married.

“They’re beautiful together and, you know, that’s up to them. It’s their journey. I’m here to support in whatever their journey is. And you know, they’re still young,” Yolanda said.

She added that she was so proud of Gigi‘s career, saying, “As a mom, that’s all you can wish for is your kids to be successful in something they love to do and choose to do. So it’s really great. I’m blessed.”