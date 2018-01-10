Top Stories
Seal Accuses Oprah Winfrey of Knowing About Harvey Weinstein's Behavior

Chris Evans &amp; 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

YouTube Finally Responds to Logan Paul's 'Suicide Forest' Video

Wed, 10 January 2018 at 9:45 pm

Sam Heughan Sends a Sweet Thank You Message to His Fans!

Sam Heughan‏ is feeling overwhelmed by all the love from his faithful fans!

The 37-year-old Outlander actor posted an adorable video message across his social media on Wednesday (January 10) thanking everyone for sending him Christmas presents.

“Belated “Thank You” for all your Xmas wishes and gifts!! 🎁 @mypeakchallenge HQ! X,” Sam captioned the post.

“Thank you everyone for these amazing holiday greeting cards. We are slowly making our way through them all, but we really appreciate them!” he said in the video, which was posted from the headquarters of Sam‘s My Peak Challenge, the charitable organization which Sam founded.

A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on

